Marie Rosenkrantz Lindegaard

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement

Email | [email protected]

Website | nscr.nl/en/medewerker/dr-marie-lindegaard/

Twitter | @MarieLindegaard

Topic | Interpersonal conflicts, violence, aggression, bystanders, interactional dynamics, situational approaches

Method | Ethnographic fieldwork, systematic video observation, CCTV analysis, mixed method

Bio | Marie Rosenkrantz Lindegaard is an anthropologist and Senior Researcher at the Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement (NSCR). Her research interests include interactional aspects of violence, victimization and guardianship, agency, street culture, observational methods, and urban ethnography in South Africa.