Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology
Affiliation | Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement
Email | [email protected]
Website | nscr.nl/en/medewerker/dr-marie-lindegaard/
Twitter | @MarieLindegaard
Topic | Interpersonal conflicts, violence, aggression, bystanders, interactional dynamics, situational approaches
Method | Ethnographic fieldwork, systematic video observation, CCTV analysis, mixed method
Bio | Marie Rosenkrantz Lindegaard is an anthropologist and Senior Researcher at the Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement (NSCR). Her research interests include interactional aspects of violence, victimization and guardianship, agency, street culture, observational methods, and urban ethnography in South Africa.