Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology
Affiliation | Malmö University, Sweden
Email | [email protected]
Website | researchgate.net/profile/Kim_Moeller2/research
Twitter | @kimkrimoeller
Topic | Drug markets, drug control policy
Method | Interviews, document analysis, content analysis, time-series analysis, webscraping
Bio | Kim Moeller is an associate professor at the Department of Criminology at Malmö University. Member of scientific committee at European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Abuse. Formerly associate professor and study leader at the criminology master programme at Aalborg University. Ph.D. from Department of Psychology, Center for Alcohol and Drug Research, Aarhus University. Recent research has focused on the economic sociology of upper-level drug distribution and cryptomarkets. Ongoing interest in the policing of street-level drug markets, national drug control policies in the Nordic countries, and associated gang/organised crime problems.