Kim Moeller

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Malmö University, Sweden

Email | [email protected]

Website | researchgate.net/profile/Kim_Moeller2/research

Twitter | @kimkrimoeller

Topic | Drug markets, drug control policy

Method | Interviews, document analysis, content analysis, time-series analysis, webscraping

Bio | Kim Moeller is an associate professor at the Department of Criminology at Malmö University. Member of scientific committee at European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Abuse. Formerly associate professor and study leader at the criminology master programme at Aalborg University. Ph.D. from Department of Psychology, Center for Alcohol and Drug Research, Aarhus University. Recent research has focused on the economic sociology of upper-level drug distribution and cryptomarkets. Ongoing interest in the policing of street-level drug markets, national drug control policies in the Nordic countries, and associated gang/organised crime problems.