Kevin Steinmetz

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Kansas State University

Email | [email protected]

Twitter | @kfsteinmetz

Topic | Cybercrime, critical criminology, criminal justice and inequality, popular culture, criminological theory

Method | Interviews, ethnography, content analysis

Bio | Kevin F. Steinmetz is an Associate Professor of Sociology at Kansas State University. His research often involves critical criminological perspectives on technology and crime. He also examines various topics concerning social inequality, particularly those concerning race and class. He is the author of Hacked: A Radical Approach to Hacker Culture and Crime (NYU Press) and co-author of Cybercrime and Society (3rd edition).