Kevin Buckler

Interim Editor of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Houston-Downtown

Email | [email protected]

Website | uhd.edu/academics/public-service/criminal-justice/Pages/kevin-buckler.aspx

Twitter | @kevin_buckler

Topic | Courts, court process, professional and personal adaptation to criminal justice employment

Method | Non-participant observation, analysis of records, interviews

Bio | Kevin Buckler is professor of criminal justice and criminology at the University of Houston-Downtown. He received his PhD from the University of Cincinnati in 2004. His published work appears in journals such as the Journal of Criminal Justice, the Journal of Criminal Justice Education, Criminal Law Bulletin, and the American Journal of Criminal Justice. His current work focuses on application of qualitative and interpretive methods to decision-making by trial and appellate courts. In addition, his recent work focuses on professional and personal adaptation to criminal justice-related employment.