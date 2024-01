Kelly Richards

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Queensland University of Technology

Email | [email protected]

Website | staff.qut.edu.au/staff/k1.richards

Twitter | @DrKellyMayRichards

Topic | Restorative justice, sexual offending, youth justice, Circles of Support and Accountability

Method | Interviewing, observation, mixed methods, phenomenology, sensemaker®

Bio | Kelly Richards is Associate Professor of Criminology at Queensland University of technology. She received her Ph.D. from Western Sydney University in 2007. Her books include Qualitative criminology: Stories from the field (with Lorana Bartels) and Juvenile Justice: Youth and crime in Australia (with Chris Cunneen and Rob White). Kelly has been awarded both a Churchill Fellowship (2010) and a Fulbright Senior Scholar Award (2020) to pursue a program of research into Circles of Support and Accountability (CoSA).