Kanika Samuels-Wortley

Affiliation | Carleton University

Website | carleton.ca/criminology/people/samuels-wortley-kanika/

Twitter | @kanikasamuels

Topic | Race and racism, youth delinquency, policing, corrections, and critical race theory

Method | Mixed-methods, critical quantitative methods, semi-structured interviews, surveys

Bio | Kanika Samuels-Wortley is an Assistant Professor at Carleton University in the Institute of Criminology and Criminal Justice. Her research explores how perceptions of discrimination from law enforcement officials may contribute to victimization and offending among Black and Indigenous youth, thus maintaining their oppression and marginalization in Canadian society. She aims to advance critical race discourse in Canada through empirical mixed-methods approaches. Samuels-Wortley has collaborated on several provincial policy reports. Furthermore, she is quoted in numerous national news reports, podcasts, blogposts, and literary journals. Academic publications can be found in Race and Justice and the International Criminal Justice Review.