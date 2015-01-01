Jennifer Carlson

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Arizona

Email | [email protected]

Website | jdawncarlson.com

Twitter | @jdawncarlson

Topic | Gun politics, gun violence, policing, conservative politics, masculinity

Method | Ethnography, in-depth interviews, content analysis

Bio | Jennifer Carlson is an associate professor of government and public policy and sociology at the University of Arizona. She is the author of Policing the Second Amendment: Guns, Law Enforcement, and the Politics of Race (2020) and Citizen-Protectors: The Everyday Politics of Guns in an Age of Decline (2015).