Jason Manning

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | West Virginia University

Email | [email protected]

Website | socialgeometer.com

Twitter | @sociologywv

Topic | Conflict and violence

Method | Theoretical , cross-cultural comparative (e.g., eHRAF)

Bio | From a barrier island in Virginia, working at West Virginia University’s Department of Sociology & Anthropology. Broadly interested in conflict and social control, mostly applying Blackian structural theories. What explains what people fight over, what they define as deviant, and how they respond to grievances? Relevant publications include work on domestic homicide, suicide attacks, and honor cultures.