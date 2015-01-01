Jarrett Blaustein

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Monash University

Email | [email protected]

Website | research.monash.edu/en/persons/jarrett-blaustein

Twitter | @DrJBlaustein

Topic | Crime-development nexus, security governance, politics of crime, policy mobilities

Method | Elite interviewing, multi-site ethnography, case studies

Bio | Jarrett Blaustein is senior lecturer in criminology at Monash University in Australia. He completed his PhD at the University of Edinburgh and has also held a lectureship at Aberystwyth University in Wales. His books include Speaking Truths to Power: Policy Ethnography and Police Reform in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Oxford University Press, 2015); Reflexivity and Criminal Justice: Intersections of Policy, Practice and Research (Palgrave, 2017), co-edited with Sarah Armstrong and Alistair Henry; and The Emerald Handbook on Crime, Justice and Sustainable Development (Emerald, 2020), co-edited with Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Nathan W. Pino and Rob White. His work has also appeared in various high-impact journals including the British Journal of Criminology, the International Journal of Drug Policy, Policing and Society, and Theoretical Criminology. He is currently working on two books. The first of these, with Tom Chodor and Nathan Pino, examines the history of the crime-development nexus as an international sphere of policy making through a neo Gramscian perspective. The second book, co-authored with several colleagues at Monash University, brings together data from different empirical studies to provide a multi-faceted account of the anatomy of a recent ‘law and order crisis’ in Victoria, Australia.