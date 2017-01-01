Janet Garcia-Hallett

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of New Haven

Email | [email protected]

Website | newhaven.edu/faculty-staff-profiles/janet-garcia-hallett.php

Twitter | @JGarciaHallett

Topic | Prisoner reentry, gender, race/ethnicity

Method | Interviewing

Bio | Dr. Janet Garcia-Hallett is an Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at the University of New Haven in the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences. She received her Ph.D. from Rutgers School of Criminal Justice in 2017. Dr. Garcia-Hallett's research primarily focuses on social justice issues at the intersections of race, ethnicity, and gender. Her work has been published in outlets such as Feminist Criminology, The Prison Journal, and International Journal of Offender Therapy and Comparative Criminology. She is currently working on her book Invisible Mothers (under contract with the University of California Press), which explores how mothers of color navigate motherhood post-incarceration, and how their reentry into the community is shaped by mothers’ treatment and experiences at the intersection of gender, motherhood, racial-ethnic background, and criminal record. In doing so, her book examines the concept of visibility in how social institutions treat mothers of color as invisible mothers restricted from equal opportunities, but also simultaneously as visible (m)others who are criminalized and penalized for surviving their circumstances.