James Windle

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University College Cork

Email | [email protected]

Website | research.ucc.ie/profiles/A024/jameswindle

Twitter | @JamesWindle6

Topic | Drug markets, drug policy, illicit enterprise, gangs, organised crime

Method | Historical, interviews, document analysis

Bio | James Windle is a Lecturer in Criminology at University College Cork (Ireland). His research focuses on illicit drug markets, drug policy, illicit enterprise, gangs and organised crime. His early research focused on Asian drug markets and policy, although he now concentrates on the UK and Ireland. He is author of Suppressing Illicit Opium Production: Successful Intervention in Asia and the Middle East (IB Taurus, 2016) and editor of Historical Perspectives on Organized Crime and Terrorism (Routledge, 2018, with John Morrison, Aaron Winter and Andrew Silke). He has published in a range of peer-reviewed journals, including the European Journal of Criminology, International Journal of Drug Policy, Crime, Law & Social Control, Third World Quarterly, and Trends in Organized Crime. He is currently working on a textbook of Irish criminology (forthcoming, Routledge, with colleagues from UCC).