Jakob Demant

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Copenhagen

Email | [email protected]

Website | sociology.ku.dk/staff/professor-and-associate-professor/?pure=en/persons/42364

Twitter | @jakobdemant

Topic | Online/digital deviance, microsociology, digital sociology

Method | Focus groups, encrypted interviews, text-based interviews, online observations, web scraping, digital sociology, mixed-methods

Bio | Jakob Demant researches online/digital deviance from the perspective of criminology, microsociology, and digital sociology. In recent years he has developed considerable expertise in the field of digital methods, including techniques such as web scraping, machine learning on various types of digital material, and topic modelling on public forums, social media and the darknet. He has also developed innovative new methodological protocols for exploring digital deviance and encrypted crimes. He is the author of more than 50 journal articles on the subject of crime, alcohol, drugs and cryptomarkets. Demant teaches within Culture, Lifestyle and Everyday life, mixed methods, digital methods and crime and delinquency. His ability to work with novel methods and move between symbolic and interpretative perspectives, cognitive perspectives and personality perspectives can be found in his publication, teaching, and PhD supervision.