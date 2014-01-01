Jaclyn Schildkraut

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | State University of New York at Oswego

Email | [email protected]

Website | jaclynschildkraut.com/

Twitter | @jschildkraut80

Topic | Mass shootings, school shootings, homicide, school safety

Method | Content analysis, semi-structured interviews, case studies, mixed methods

Bio | Jaclyn Schildkraut is Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at the State University of New York at Oswego, where she joined the faculty in 2014 after earning her Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from Texas State University. She also currently serves as the Interim Executive Director of the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government. She has published three books on the topic of mass shootings and has two additional books forthcoming. One of her articles (“The Survivor Network: The Role of Shared Experiences in Mass Shootings Recovery”, Victims & Offenders, 2020) featured semi-structured interviews with 16 survivors of the Columbine High School shooting to better understand the trauma recovery process for mass shooting survivors. She also has conducted several content analyses on the media representations of mass and school shootings to better understand framing of these events and how the media turn rare episodic crime into social problems. Her research also has appeared in journals including Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice and Criminology, Homicide Studies, Journal of School Violence, Security Journal, American Journal of Criminal Justice, and others, and is regularly cited by the national and international media.