Jack Spicer

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | The University of Bath

Email | [email protected]

Website | https://researchportal.bath.ac.uk/en/persons/jack-spicer

Twitter | @jackhspicer

Topic | Drug markets, drugs policing, cultural representations

Method | Ethnography, interviews, media analysis

Bio | Dr Jack Spicer is a Lecturer in Criminology and Early Career Researcher at The University of Bath.

He has written extensively on the emergence of 'County Lines' drug supply onto the policy landscape, the practice of 'cuckooing', and the associated responses. This reflects his wider research interests into the functioning of illicit drug markets, the enforcement of drug laws and drug policy reform.

Dr. Spicer has published numerous articles in leading journals and presented papers at various international conferences. As a member of several domestic and international networks, he regularly contributes to practitioner events, public engagement initiatives, parliamentary enquiries, and media outputs. In 2019 he was awarded 'Best Early Career Researcher' by the International Society for the Study of Drug Policy. In 2021 he was the recipient of the prestigious Radzinowicz Prize.

His first book, Policing County Lines: Responses to Evolving Provincial Drug Markets, was published in 2021. He is also the co-editor of Routledge's 'Drugs, Crime and Society' book series.