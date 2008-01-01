Ioannis Papadopoulos

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Portsmouth

Email | [email protected] and [email protected]

Website | https://www.linkedin.com/in/ioannispapado/

Twitter | @ioannis_papado

Topic | Unaccompanied minors, immigration detention, UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis, human rights, children’s rights crimmigration debate, migration control, migration policing

Method | Interviews with vulnerable populations in the migration context, mixed methods, Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis (IPA)

Bio | Ioannis Papadopoulos is a Law School graduate (2008), Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece. Since 2009, he practices law in Greece, specialising in immigration law, human rights law and criminology. He completed his postgraduate studies (Forensics Criminology and Law LL.M.) at the School of Law, Maastricht University, the Netherlands, in 2013. In October 2016, Ioannis started his PhD research at the Institute of Criminal Justice Studies, University of Portsmouth, UK. His research, based on qualitative methods of analysis, addresses the issue of implementation of the UNCRC within domestic policy in the EU, with a particular emphasis added to the situation of Greece and the possible implications that arise regarding issues of detention and juvenile justice, with respect to unaccompanied minors. In 2016 Ioannis undertook the position of Asylum Advisor for the International Rescue Committee (IRC Greece), providing legal counselling on asylum procedures as well as immigration and refugee law issues, specifically pertaining to unaccompanied and separated children and since 2018 he holds the position of Member of the Legal Unit at the Greek Council for Refugees. He is member of the Hellenic Society of Criminology, the ‘ESC Working Group on Immigration, Crime and Citizenship’ and Co-chair of the ‘Qualitative Research Methodologies and Epistemologies Working Group (WG-QRME)', as part of the European Society of Criminology (ESC).