How We Publish

We publish open access: “digital, online, free of charge, and free of most copyright and licensing restrictions” (per Suber’s Open Access, MIT Press). By opening access to Qualitative Criminology articles, instead of paywalling them, we make the scholarly ecosystem more rational, socially just, and increase our authors’ impact.

We license works as CC BY 4.0. This means Qualitative Criminology articles are more than free to read and redistribute

We do not have an article processing charge. Publishing in Qualitative Criminology is gratis. Most other publishers charge thousands of dollars/euros/pounds to make articles open access. Journals are only open to everyone if all authors can afford to publish therein.

We give Qualitative Criminology high production value by using PubPub, a program of MIT’s Knowledge Futures Group. PubPub “supports each part of the publishing process, from drafting documents, conducting peer review, and hosting entire journal and book websites, to collecting and displaying reader feedback and analytics.”

PubPub is the most useful publishing tool at (y)our disposal. For example, it is a game changer for those who want to integrate non-textual information or interactive features into publications. This includes sharing high quality images, audio, video, websites, and more. At other outlets, that is impossible or prohibitively expensive.