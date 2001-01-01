Heith Copes

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Alabama at Birmingham

Email | [email protected]

Website | uab.edu/cas/criminaljustice/people/faculty-directory/heith-copes

Topic | Narrative identity, drug use

Method | Visual methods, interviews

Bio | Heith Copes is a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a PhD in sociology in 2001. His primary research agenda uses qualitative and visual methods to examine criminal decision-making and narrative identity. In 2014, he received the Outstanding Educator Award from the Southern Criminal Justice Association. He is the Co-Editor of the journal Deviant Behavior. He also received the 2017 Ireland Award for Scholarly Distinction from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.