Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology
Affiliation | University of Alabama at Birmingham
Email | [email protected]
Website | uab.edu/cas/criminaljustice/people/faculty-directory/heith-copes
Topic | Narrative identity, drug use
Method | Visual methods, interviews
Bio | Heith Copes is a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a PhD in sociology in 2001. His primary research agenda uses qualitative and visual methods to examine criminal decision-making and narrative identity. In 2014, he received the Outstanding Educator Award from the Southern Criminal Justice Association. He is the Co-Editor of the journal Deviant Behavior. He also received the 2017 Ireland Award for Scholarly Distinction from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.