Ediomo-Ubong Nelson

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Center for Research and Information on Substance Abuse, Nigeria

Email | [email protected]

Twitter | @ediomo_ubong

Topic | Marginalized drug use, sex work, structural vulnerability

Method | Interviews, ethnography

Bio | Ediomo-Ubong Nelson is an associate researcher with the Centre for Research and Information on Substance Abuse, Nigeria. His research covers substance use, sex work, criminal justice and public health. His works have appeared in The International Journal of Drug Policy, Contemporary Drug Problems, Global Public Health and Journal of Drug Issues.