David Décary-Hétu

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Université de Montréal

Email | [email protected]

Website | daviddh.com

Twitter | @ddhetu

Topic | Illicit networks, cybercrime, fraud, illicit drugs

Method | Social network analysis, online surveys, web scraping

Bio | Décary-Hétu has a degree in criminology from the University of Montreal. He worked as a Senior Scientist at the School of Criminal Sciences of the Université de Lausanne before his current position as the University of Montreal. Prof. Décary-Hétu is now particularly interested in cryptomarkets, 2nd generation online illicit markets. He has developed the DATACRYPTO tool that he uses to collect large amounts of information on cryptomarket participants. His research goals are to better understand the structure of markets and actors who participate in them as well as to understand the performance in the context of online illicit markets. The results of his research, funded by both the provincial and federal governments, have been published in journals such as the Journal of Research in Crime and Delinquency, have been presented at numerous conferences and have been disseminated to a wide audience in a number of interviews with the media.