Clare Gunby

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Birmingham

Email | [email protected]

Website | birmingham.ac.uk/staff/profiles/applied-health/gunby-clare.aspx

Topic | Gender-based violence, rape law and policy, women’s use of the night time economy, emotional labour, mental health

Method | Mixed-methods, participatory and co-produced research

Bio | Clare Gunby is a Research Fellow in the Institute of Applied Health Research at the University of Birmingham, England. She manages the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) funded project ‘supporting survivors of sexual violence: a mixed-methods, co-research study of the role, funding and commissioning of specialist services provided by the voluntary sector in England’ - the first national study of its kind. She also co-leads research that will inform how mental health services can best be commissioned to meet the needs of LGBT+ people in Nottingham, England. Clare has held grants from a range of funders and had her work published in leading journals, including the British Journal of Criminology, Feminist Criminology and Criminology and Criminal Justice. She works across disciplines to examine legal, criminal justice and public health responses to sexual violence (and gender-based violence more broadly) and how these can be used in tandem to reduce/prevent victimisation.