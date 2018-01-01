Claire Paterson-Young

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Northampton

Email | [email protected]

Website | pure.northampton.ac.uk/en/persons/claire-paterson-young

Twitter | @clcpaterson

Topic | Youth justice, social impact measurement, restorative justice, sexual violence, child sexual abuse and exploitation, trauma informed practices, and normalisation of abuse

Bio | Claire Paterson-Young (BA MSc PhD) is a Senior Researcher at the Institute for Social Innovation and Impact (ISII). Claire’s PhD research examined how social impact measurement as a form of organisational performance management can enhance outcomes for children in custody. A key feature of her research is the development of social impact measurement frameworks that aid organisations to identify the positive and negatives, intended and unintended outcomes of interventions and activities. She has over 10 years practice and management experience in safeguarding, child sexual exploitation, trafficking, sexual violence, youth and restorative justice. She consults nationally with local authorities, police forces and national organisations to develop Child Sexual Exploitation services. Claire has been a member of the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Ethics Committee since 2018 and trustee of the National Association for Youth Justice (NAYJ) since 2020. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) and the Higher Education Academy (HEA).