Christian Perrin

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Greenwich, London

Email | [email protected]

Website | linkedin.com/in/christian-perrin-82229b5a/

Twitter | @ChristianPerrin

Topic | Imprisonment, reintegration, peer support, stigmatization

Method | Interviews, focus groups, ethnography, thematic/phenomenological analysis

Bio | Christian Perrin is a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Greenwich, where he teaches across Criminology and Forensic Psychology disciplines. He has extensively researched the use of peer support in the prison sector, and advocates for its use in empowering traumatized individuals to overcome the forms of psychological distress which often contribute to increased re-offending. He is also more broadly interested in well-being, and passionate about evidence-based practice that enables interventions which reduce the marginalization of vulnerable and stigmatized groups. He is primarily a qualitative researcher with keen interests in phenomenology.