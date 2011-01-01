Cassandra Cross

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Queensland University of Technology

Email | [email protected]

Website | staff.qut.edu.au/staff/ca.cross

Twitter | @DrCassCross

Topic | Fraud, cybercrime, identity crime, victims, policing, crime prevention

Method | Interviews, focus groups, thematic analysis

Bio | Cassandra Cross is a Senior Research Fellow at the Cybersecurity Cooperative Research Centre (CRC). She also holds a position as Senior Lecturer, School of Justice, Queensland University of Technology. In 2011, while working for the Queensland Police Service, she was awarded a Churchill Fellowship to examine the prevention and support of online fraud victims worldwide. Since taking up her position at QUT in 2012, she has continued her research into fraud, publishing over 60 outputs across the policing, prevention and victim support aspects of fraud. Further, she has been awarded over AUD$1.1million in funding, largely to drive her research in this area. She is co-author (with Professor Mark Button) of the book Cyberfrauds, Scams and their Victims published by Routledge in 2017.