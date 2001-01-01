Carolina Agoff

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Email | [email protected]

Website | crim.unam.mx/web/node/215

Topic | Gender violence, narrative criminology, undocumented immigration

Method | Narrative methodology, grounded theory

Bio | Carolina Agoff is a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) since 2004. She received her PhD in Psychology from Free University of Berlin (Germany) in 2001. Her main research interest is the empirical study of gender violence in different settings, such as in indigenous communities or universities, and among undocumented latino workers in the USA or lower class urban working women. Her published work appears in journals such as Hispanic Journal of Behavioural Sciences, Journal of Research in Gender Studies, International Journal of Law, Policy and the Family, Gender, Work & Organization, Journal of Family Violence, and Violence against Women. Her current work focuses on the prison population in Mexico City with a narrative criminological approach.