Call for Book Reviews

Temple University Press contacted the journal and asked for book reviews of the following titles.

Before Crips , by John Quiker and Akil Batani-Khalfani, which provides a historical analysis of Los Angeles juvenile gangs. Assigned to Shilpa Karbhari (Upper Iowa University).

Divide & Conquer , by Robert Weide, which argues that contemporary identity politics divide gang members and their communities across racial lines. Assigned to Gabriel Miranda Brito (Universidad de Salamanca, Spain).

On Gangs , by Scott Decker, David Pyrooz, and James Densley, which provides a comprehensive review of what is known about gangs. Assigned to Charles Cunha.

Gangs on Trial , by John Hagedorn, which exposes how stereotypes replace evidence in gang-related trials. Assigned to Laurie Becker (University of North Georgia).

School Zone , a problem analysis of student offending and victimization. Assigned to Kaitlyn Hoover (Florida State University).

The journal also has a request to review the following:

They Eat Our Sweat: Transport Labor, Corruption, and Everyday Survival in Urban Nigeria (Oxford University Press)

Anyone interested in writing a book review for Qualitative Criminology to publish should contact the Qualitative Criminology editor.