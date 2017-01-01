Caitlin Gormley

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Glasgow

Email | [email protected]

Website | gla.ac.uk/schools/socialpolitical/staff/caitlingormley

Twitter | @crmnlgy

Topic | Disability, learning disability, vulnerability, prisons, sociology of prison life, disablist violence

Method | Qualitative interviews, inclusive research principles, prison-based research

Bio | Caitlin Gormley is a lecturer in Criminology, and research associate within the Scottish Centre for Crime and Justice Research, at the University of Glasgow. She received her PhD from the University of Glasgow in 2017 which explored how people with learning disabilities (or cognitive impairments, internationally) experience and make sense of prison life, challenging dominant notions of vulnerability. Her work, informed by inclusive research principles, explores the intersection of disability and justice and cuts across criminology, sociology, and disability studies. Her wider research interests are around marginalised groups’ experiences of punishment, institutional violence, and justice accessibility.