Brendan D. Dooley

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Mount St. Mary’s University

Email | [email protected]

Website | oralhistoryofcriminology.org

Twitter | @dooliocon

Topic | History of criminology and criminal justice (CCJ), intellectual trends, sociology of knowledge within CCJ

Method | Oral history

Bio | Brendan Dooley holds a Ph.D. in Criminology & Criminal Justice from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Since 2011 he has served as the Project Director of the Oral History Criminology Project, which archives recordings with leading scholars in the field, all in an open access forum. His work details varied aspects of how the field’s science and profession operates. This research has been published in various locations, including British Journal of Criminology; Crime, Law and Social Change; Sociological Inquiry; and Advances in Criminological Theory.