Bianca Fileborn

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Melbourne

Email | [email protected]

Website | findanexpert.unimelb.edu.au/profile/145825-bianca-fileborn

Twitter | @snappyalligator

Topic | Sexual violence; street-based harassment; justice responses to sexual and gender-based violence; queer criminology; space, place, culture and experiences of sexual violence

Method | Interviews; focus groups; document and media analysis; digital and social-media based methods; observation; mixed-methods surveys

Bio | Bianca Fileborn is a Lecturer in Criminology and an Australian Research Council Discovery Early Career Researcher Award fellow. As a criminologist whose work focuses primarily on sexual violence, Bianca’s methods are predominantly qualitative. This centres the voices, perspectives and experiences of her participants, and affords people control over how their stories are told. Bianca’s current work examines victim-centred justice responses to street and public harassment, and she is also examining harassment and safety using taxis and ride-share services with colleagues. Her work has been published widely in leading journals including the British Journal of Criminology, Crime Media Culture, Violence Against Women, Feminist Media Studies, and Trauma, Violence & Abuse. She is the author of Reclaiming the Night-Time Economy: Unwanted Sexual Attention in Pubs and Clubs and co-editor of #MeToo and the Politics of Social Change.