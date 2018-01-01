Barbora Holá

Affiliation | Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement (NSCR); Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

Email | [email protected]

Website | research.vu.nl/en/persons/b-hola

Twitter | [email protected]

Topic | Mass atrocities, international crimes, international criminal justice, transitional justice

Method | Interviews, mixed-methods

Bio | Barbora Holá is Senior Researcher at the Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement and Associate Professor at the Department of Criminal Law and Criminology at Vrije Universiteit University of Amsterdam. She has an interdisciplinary focus and studies international criminal justice, societal reconstruction after atrocities, and the etiology of collective violence. Barbora has published extensively on these subjects and has presented as an expert at international conferences and universities in Europe, Australia, Africa and the Americas. Barbora recently co-edited the Perpetrators of International Crimes: Theories, Methods and Evidence (OUP, 2018), and the Oxford Handbook on Atrocity Crimes (forthcoming). Besides her research and teaching in the Master’s program International Crimes, Conflict and Criminology at Vrije Universiteit University Amsterdam, Barbora is a co-director of the Center for International Criminal Justice, a knowledge center dedicated to interdisciplinary studies of mass atrocity crimes and international criminal justice (www.cicj.org) and a co-chair of the European Society of Criminology Group on Atrocity Crimes and Transitional Justice (https://ecactj.org/en/).