Andrea Boyles

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | Tulane University

Email | [email protected]

Website | DrAndreaSBoyles.com

Twitter | @DrAndreaSBoyles

Topic | Critical criminology, Black citizen-police conflict, community/neighborhood disorder and crime, resistance

Method | Interviews, focus groups, ethnography

Bio | Andrea S. Boyles is author of You Can’t Stop the Revolution: Community Disorder and Social Ties in Post-Ferguson America (UC Press 2019) and Race, Place, and Suburban Policing: Too Close for Comfort (UC Press 2015). She is an Associate Professor of Sociology and Africana Studies at Tulane University. As a feminist, critical race sociologist and criminologist, her work accounts for social (in)justice regarding, but not limited to Black citizen-police conflict; neighborhood disadvantage, disorder, and crime; social ties and resistance. Boyles has served in various capacities in academia and previously taught within the Missouri prison system.