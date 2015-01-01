Alistair Fraser

Editorial Board Member of …Qualitative…Criminology

Affiliation | University of Glasgow

Email | [email protected]

Website | gla.ac.uk/schools/socialpolitical/staff/alistairfraser/

Twitter | @crmnlgy

Topic | Youth violence, street culture, gangs and organised crime, urban criminology, global and comparative criminology, cultural criminology, social policy

Method | Urban ethnography, oral history, creative methods

Bio | Alistair Fraser is Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Sociology, and Director of the Scottish Centre for Crime and Justice Research, at the University of Glasgow. His interests lie in the intersections of criminology with urban sociology, youth studies, and social theory; with a longstanding focus on the work of Pierre Bourdieu. He teaches and researches on issues of youth violence, street culture, and urban ethnography, with a particular focus on the global gang phenomenon. He is the author of Urban Legends: Gang Identity in the Post-Industrial City (OUP, 2015) and Gangs and Crime: Critical Alternatives (Sage, 2017).