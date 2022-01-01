Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
What, How, Who
caret-down
Under Review/Pre-Pub
2022 | Volume 11, Issue 4
Editor Introduction to Volume 11, Issue 4
by
Kevin Buckler, University of Houston-Downtown
Do Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design Strategies Deter Taggers? Voices from the Street
by
Arthur Vasquez, University of Texas at Dallas
,
Nina Barbieri, University of Houston-Downtown
, and
John J. Rodriquez, University of Texas at Arlington
Getting Jumped in Vacationland: the Complicated Rhetoric and Realities of Assault in a Small Town
by
Andrew Burns, Louisiana State University at Shreveport
and
Kat Albrecht, Georgia State University
“I Know a Guy”: Examining Homeless Income Generation and Spatial Mobility
by
Daniel Reinhard, Boulder, Colorado Police Department
and
Ted Palys, Simon Fraser University
Entering Without Breaking: Challenges and Strategies of the Qualitative Criminologist Investigating Carceral Spaces
by
Anaïs Tschanz, French National Correctional Administration Academy
Book Review: Quicker, J. C., Batani-Khalfani, A. S. (2022). Before Crips: Fussin', Cussin', and Discussin' Among South Los Angeles Juvenile Gangs. Temple University Press: Philadephia, PA. ISBN: 987654321.
by
Shilpashri Karbhari, Upper Iowa University
Book Review: Decker, S. H., Pyroox, D. C., & Densley, J. A. (2022). On Gangs. Temple University Press: Philadephia, PA. ISBN: 9781439920640.
by
Charles Cunha, Capella University
ISSN 2766-6972
RSS
Legal
Published with