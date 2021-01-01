Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
What, How, Who
caret-down
Under Review/Pre-Pub
2021 | Volume 10, Issue 2
Policing Perspectives Concerning Confusion and Uncertainty in Policing Practices with “Honour”-Based Crimes and Forced Marriages
by
Wendy Aujla
Noble Intent Is Not Enough To Run Veterans Court Mentoring Programs: A Qualitative Study of Mentors’ Role Orientation and Responsibilities
by
Anne S. Douds
,
Eileen M. Ahlin
,
Cassandra Atkin-Plunk
, and
Michael Posteraro
Do I Report This? Understanding Variation in the Content of State Mandatory Reporting Laws
by
Robert Lytle
,
Dana L. Radatz
,
Lisa L. Sample
, and
Randi M. Latiolais
The Politics of Being an "Expert": A Critical Realist Auto-Ethnography of Drug Policy Advisory Panels in the UK
by
Alex Stevens
Understanding Disrespectful Behavior Through a Gendered Lens: Race and Power in a Women’s Prison
by
Timbre Wulf
and
Rebecca Trammell
ISSN 2766-6972
RSS
Legal
Published with