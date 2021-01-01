Skip to main content
2021 | Volume 10, Issue 1
Caught In-Between: A Video Essay of Masculine Identity and Methamphetamine Use in the Rural South
by
Heith Copes
,
Jared Ragland
, and
Adam Forrester
Opening the “Black Box” of Federal Illegal Reentry Sentencing: A Non-Participant Observational Analysis of Sentencing Constraints and Judicial Discretion
by
Kevin Buckler
Straight From the Source: Examining Gender Differences in Inmate Advice for Avoiding Prison Sexual Victimization
by
Beatriz Amalfi Marques
,
Ashley G. Blackburn
,
Shannon K. Fowler
,
Janet L. Mullings
, and
Maria L. Lecuna
Interpersonal Interaction Between Prisoners and Officers in Prisons: A Qualitative Meta-Synthesis Exploring Prison Officer Wellbeing
by
Davinia Rizzo
,
Belinda Davey
, and
Melanie Irons
Forced Interactions with Sheriff Deputies Over Time and Their Influence on Stigma and Self Identities among Individuals Convicted of Sex Crimes
by
Lisa L. Sample
,
Brooke Cooley
,
Tusty ten Bensel
,
Carin Hyter
, and
Brett Hurley
Book Review | Hurt: Chronicles of the Drug War
by
Kathleen E. Padilla
