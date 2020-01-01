Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
What, How, Who
caret-down
Under Review/Pre-Pub
2020 | Volume 9, Issue 1
Letter from the Outgoing Editor
by
Lynne Vieraitis
Explaining the Body-Worn Camera Perspective Bias
by
Rémi Boivin
,
Camille Faubert
,
Annie Gendron
, and
Bruno Poulin
The Influence of Traditional Police Culture On the Activities of School Resource Officers
by
Benjamin W. Fisher
,
F. Chris Curran
,
Samantha Viano
, and
John Skinner
“Driver’s License, Military ID, and Proof of Registration and Insurance, Please”: Officer Discretion Surrounding Traffic Stops On an Air Force Installation
by
Steven L. Holman
and
Don Hummer
“A Victim is a Victim”: LGBT Blindness among Victim Assistance Workers
by
Michael C. LaSala
and
James P. Fedor
“Sometimes I’m Just Wearing the Prosecutor Down”: An Exploratory Analysis of Criminal Defense Attorneys in Plea Negotiations and Client Counseling
by
Jacqueline G. Lee
and
John W. Ropp
Understanding the Motivations of Citizens to Join a Community Posse Initiative: A Qualitative Analysis
by
Michael McSkimming
,
Ahmet Guler
, and
Scott E. Miller
“But I’m Standing Inside Right Now and I Need Help”: Security Projects and the Perceptions Of Campus Security
by
Andrea Corradi
,
Carrie B. Sanders
, and
James Popham
Person-Based Proactivity and Community Relations: Examining Police Perspectives in Troubled Times
by
Vaughn J. Crichlow
,
Ross Deuchar
, and
Seth Wyatt Fallik
Policing Internet Sex Trafficking
by
Johnny Nhan
and
Kendra N. Bowen
Public Opinion of the Police in 1930s America: A Qualitative Historiographical Study
by
Willard M. Oliver
“I’ve Never Been Straight Up Robbed Like That”: Resident Perceptions and Experiences of Inner-City Police Raids
by
Marta-Marika Urbanik
and
Carolyn Greene
Previous Issue
|
Next Issue
ISSN 2766-6972
RSS
Legal
Published with