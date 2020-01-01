Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
What, How, Who
caret-down
Under Review/Pre-Pub
2020 | Volume 8, Issue 4
"I'm Stamped a Liar on My Heart": Challenges of Qualitative Research on Arab and Arab-American Drug User Populations
by
Amny M. Shuraydi
Angry Women and Empathic Men: How Individuals "Do Gender" in a Criminal Justice Context Through Conformity or Resistance to Gendered Feeling Rules
by
Shannon Dodd
Public Discussion about Critical Issues in Criminal Justice Reform
by
Kevin H. Wozniak
"Criminals, We're Coming": Costumed Crime-Fighter Legal Consciousness and Punishment Philosophies in Movement-Produced New Media
by
Michael Aiello
Community-Based Participatory Research: How Residents of a Small Low-Income Racially Homogenous Disadvantaged Neighborhood Perceive the Effects of Poverty Stigma, Community Disorder, & Feelings of Unsafety on Health
by
Stan Korotchenko
and
Kim M. Anderson
Book Review | Holding On: Family and Fatherhood During Incarceration and Reentry
by
Danielle L. Haverkate
Click
here
to see this issue as originally published at
JQCJC
.org.
ISSN 2766-6972
RSS
Legal
Published with