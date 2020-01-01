Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
What, How, Who
caret-down
Under Review/Pre-Pub
2020 | Volume 8, Issue 3
Out-of-School Suspensions: Counter-Narratives from the Student Perspective
by
Karen McElrath
,
Lori Guevara
,
Zahra Shekarkhar
, and
Joe M. Brown
What's After Good?: The Burden of Post-Incarceration Life
by
Quintin Williams
and
Cesraéa Rumpf
"Everybody Loses": Understanding Police Roles and Perceptions of Domestic Violence Calls
by
Anjali Fulambarker
Incapacitated Fatherhood: The Impact of Mass Incarceration on Black Father Identity
by
Dara Lewis
and
Philip Young P. Hong
Book Review | Holding On: Family and Fatherhood During Incarceration and Reentry
by
Danielle L. Haverkate
Book Review | Hands Up, Don't Shoot
by
Joshua R. Ruffin
Click
here
to see this issue as originally published at
JQCJC
.org.
ISSN 2766-6972
RSS
Legal
Published with