2020 | Volume 8, Issue 2
Seeing and Responding: How Students Perceive School Personnel to Fail to Respond to Bullying
by
Ethan M. Higgins
,
Benjamin W. Fisher
, and
Maury Nation
Disparity in Context: Judges’ Perspectives on Disparities in a Sentencing Guideline System
by
Justin M. Smith
Perceptions of Rehabilitative Change among Incarcerated Persons Enrolled in a Prison-Equine Program (PEP)
by
Joyce A. Arditti
,
Amy A. Morgan
,
Sara Spiers
,
Virginia Buechner-Maxwell
, and
Vicky Shivy
Social Exchange and the Formation of Prison Visitation Communities
by
Adam Trahan
and
Douglas Evans
