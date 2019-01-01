Skip to main content
2019 | Volume 8, Issue 1
Aggrieved Entitlement in the Ivory Tower: Exploratory Qualitative Results from a Large-Scale Campus Climate Survey
by
Walter S. DeKeseredy
,
Kathryn Burnham
,
Robert Nicewarner
,
James Nolan
, and
Amanda K. Hall-Sanchez
Ethically Representing Drug Use: Photographs and Ethnographic Research with People Who Use Methamphetamine
by
Heith Copes
,
Whitney Tchoula
, and
Jared Ragland
It’s Dirty Work but Someone Has To Do It: An Examination of Correctional Officer Taint Management Techniques
by
Scott Chenault
and
Brooke Collins
#jesuisparis?: An Appeal to Hypocrisy and Justifications for Mass Casualty Violence
by
Karyn Sporer
,
Michael K. Logan
,
Gina S. Ligon
, and
Doug C. Derrick
An Analytical History of Black Female Lynchings In The United States, 1838-1969
by
David V. Baker
and
Gilbert Garcia
“I Did What I Believe Is Right”: A Study of Neutralizations among Anonymous Operation Participants
by
Kimberly A. DeTardo-Bora
,
Erica N. Clark
, and
Bill Gardner
