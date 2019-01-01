Skip to main content
2019 | Volume 7, Issue 3
Meaning-Making Through Narrative: Extending Narrative Analysis for Criminological Examination of Documentary Film
by
Charissa Crépault Weir
This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
The Social Camouflage and Everyday Masks of the Con-Style Serial Rapist: A Sociological Analysis of Newspaper Accounts
by
Clara Fesmire
,
Thomas Vander Ven
, and
Lauren Wright
This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
Ethnic Police Humor as Ethnic Boundary-Making in the Swedish Police Force
by
Sara Uhnoo
This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
Harlem Pimps’ Accounts of Their Economic Pathways and Feelings of Insiderness and Outsiderness
by
Amber Horning
,
Christopher Thomas
, and
Sara Jordenö
This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
Hearing on the Deaf Penalty: The Intersection of Deafness and Criminal Justice
by
Kabrianna Tamura
and
Elaine Gunnison
This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
Book Review | Drift: Illicit Mobility and Uncertain Knowledge
by
Travis Milburn
This is the online version of the book review. To access a print version with page numbers, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
Click
here
to see this issue as originally published at
JQCJC
.org.
