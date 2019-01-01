Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
What, How, Who
caret-down
Under Review/Pre-Pub
2019 | Volume 7, Issue 2
Introduction to the Special Issue on Terrorism
by
Thomas J. Holt
This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
Anger From Within: The Role of Emotions in Disengagement From Violent Extremism
by
Pete Simi
,
Steven Windisch
,
Daniel Harris
, and
Gina Ligon
This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
A Mixed Method Examination of Law Enforcement Investigatory Strategies Used in Jihadi and Far-Right Foiled Terrorist Plots Before and After 9/11
by
Brent R. Klein
,
Jeff Gruenewald
,
Steven M. Chermak
, and
Joshua D. Freilich
This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
Definitions Favorable to Terrorism? SSSL and Radicalization: A Case Study Approach
by
Jennifer Varriale Carson
and
Patrick Andres James
This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
The Emergence of Violent Narratives in the Life-Course Trajectories of Online Forum Participants
by
Philippa Levey
and
Martin Bouchard
This is the online version of the article. To access a print version with page numbers for citation and reference purposes, select "Download" to the right and then choose "Formatted PDF."
Click
here
to see this issue as originally published at
JQCJC
.org.
ISSN 2766-6972
RSS
Legal
Published with