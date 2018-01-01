Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
What, How, Who
caret-down
Under Review/Pre-Pub
2018 | Volume 7, Issue 1
The Life Course of Female Homicide Offenders: The Context of Turning Points
by
Alesa Liles
Culture, Socialization, and Firearms Violence in the United States
by
Jennifer L. Lanterman
and
Sarah J. Blithe
Preliminary Investigation of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiters in the United States
by
Jay P. Kennedy
,
Ksenia Petlakh
, and
Jeremy M. Wilson
Interviewing Cybercrime Offenders
by
Alice Hutchings
and
Thomas J. Holt
Revisiting a Classic: A Qualitative Analysis of Differential Opportunity Theory and Its Utility in Explaining Residential Burglary
by
John A. Shjarback
Click
here
to see this issue as originally published at
JQCJC
.org.
ISSN 2766-6972
RSS
Legal
Published with