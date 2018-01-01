Skip to main content
2018 | Volume 6, Issue 2
Introduction: Technocrime at the Margins
by
Kevin F. Steinmetz
Cons, Constructions Misconceptions of Computer Related Crime: From a Digital Syntax to a Social Semantics
by
M.R. McGuire
The Cyborgian Deviant: An Assessment of the Hacker Through the Lens of Actor-Network Theory
by
Wytske van der Wagen
The Use of Mythic Narratives in Presidential Rhetoric on Cybercrime
by
Joshua B. Hill
and
Nancy E. Marion
Coping with Cybercrime Victimization: An Exploratory Study into the Impact and Change
by
Jurjen Jansen
and
Rutger Leukfeldt
Seductive Events: A Critical Examination of Youth Sexting
by
Karen Holt
