Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
What, How, Who
caret-down
Under Review/Pre-Pub
2018 | Volume 6, Issue 1
Proxy Punishment: Consequences of Informal Sanctions among Families of Offenders In Japan
by
Mari Kita
A Diversity Course for Criminal Justice Undergraduate Students: A Preliminary Evaluation
by
Nancy Hirschinger-Blank
,
Lori Simons
, and
David Fernandez
The Deweyan Approach to Learning Victim Advocacy: Seeing Beyond Stigmas and Facilitating Second Chances
by
Ashley Peake Wellman
and
Sherri DioGuardi
Graffiti with a Purpose: Sexual Violence and Social Justice Conversations in University Bathroom Stalls
by
Rachel E. Green
,
Miriam Northcutt Bohmert
,
Amanda N. Gesselman
,
Rasul Mowatt
,
Jennifer Maher
, and
Justin R. Garcia
A Qualitative Approach to Understanding Guardian Models of Policing
by
Jacqueline B. Helfgott
,
Beck M. Strah
,
Joycelyn Pollock
,
Loren T. Atherley
, and
John Vinson
Book Review | Routledge Handbook of Graffiti and Street Art
by
Andrew C. Gray
Book Review | Criminal Genius: A Portrait of High-IQ Offenders
by
Allen Copenhaver
Book Review | Across the Spectrum of Women and Crime: Theories, Offending, and the Criminal Justice System
by
Aneesa A. Baboolal
Click
here
to see this issue as originally published at
JQCJC
.org.
ISSN 2766-6972
RSS
Legal
Published with