2017 | Volume 5, Issue 2
Crisp-set Qualitative Comparative Analysis (csQCA) and Criminology
by
Belinda L. Parker
‘It Just Be Like That’: Young Men’s and Women’s Attributions of Negative Sexual Behavior
by
Christopher W. Mullins
and
Daniel R. Kavish
Employment Pathways: How Former Offenders Navigate to Employment
by
Breanne Pleggenkuhle
,
Alaina Bearsby Steele
, and
Elle Gray Teshima
“Losing the Humanity of the Street”: Retired Police Officer Narratives of the Evolution of Low-level Enforcement in New York City
by
Megan Welsh
Book Review | Down, Out, and Under Arrest: Policing and Everyday Life in Skid Row
by
Jordan Denton
