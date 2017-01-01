Skip to main content
2017 | Volume 5, Issue 1
Self-Motivation in Policing
by
Scott W. Phillips
“They Teach You How to Weather the Storm, but They Don’t Teach You How to Dance in the Rain:” Veterans’ Perspectives on the Pathways to Criminal Justice Involvement
by
Kelli E. Canada
and
Clark Peters
Playing Nice in the Sandbox: An Examination into the Working Relationships between Retail Store Detectives and Public Law Enforcement Officers
by
Ronald Floridia
Some Things Are Just Better Left as Secrets: Non-Transparency and Prosecutorial Decision Making in the Era of Neoliberal Punitivism
by
Shanda Angioli
and
Paul Kaplan
Conjectures, Refutations, and (Elusive) Resolution: An Exercise in the Sociology of Knowledge within Criminology
by
Brendan Dooley
Book Review | Appealing to Justice: Prisoner Grievances, Rights, and Carceral Logic
by
TaLisa J. Carter
Historical Book Review | Discipline & Punish: The Birth of the Prison
by
Brian Sellers
Book Review | No Way Out: Precarious Living in the Shadow of Poverty and Drug Dealing
by
Jascha Wagner
Book Review | The Para-State: An Ethnography of Colombia’s Death Squads
by
Elena Sciandra
ISSN 2766-6972
Legal
