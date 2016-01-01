Skip to main content
2016 | Volume 4, Issue 2
Fugitive Safe Surrender: A Qualitative Analysis of Participants’ Reasons for Surrender and Anticipated Outcomes to Inform Program Evaluation
by
Joseph D. Galanek
,
Janelle Duda
,
Daniel J. Flannery
,
Jeff Kretschmar
, and
Frederick Butcher
Explaining Similarities and Variations in Program Structures and Professional Roles in Midwestern Mental Health Courts
by
Monte D. Staton
and
Arthur J. Lurigio
Framing Legitimacy: A Qualitative Analysis Examining Local Print-Media Portrayals of an Immigrant Family Detention Center in Texas
by
Layne Dittmann
and
Jurg Gerber
The School-to-Prison Pipeline: How Roles of School-Based Law Enforcement Officers May Impact Disciplinary Actions
by
Kathy Martinez-Prather
,
Joseph M. McKenna
, and
Scott W. Bowman
The Emergence of Contemporary Bestiality Law: Applying the Integrative Conflict Model to the Enumclaw Case
by
Jason S. Ulsperger
,
Kristen L. Ulsperger
, and
Cole Smith
Book Review | Narrative Criminology: Understanding Stories of Crime
by
Adam Veitch
Book Review | Race, Place, and Suburban Policing: Too Close for Comfort
by
Brian P. Schaefer
Book Review | Whose Child Am I? Unaccompanied, Undocumented Children in U.S. Immigration Custody
by
Francisco J. Alatorre
Click
here
to see this issue as originally published at
JQCJC
.org.
