2016 | Volume 4, Issue 1
Editorial Introduction
by
Tom Holt
Mass Murder and the Mass Media: Understanding the Construction of the Social Problem of Mass Shootings in the US
by
Jaclyn Schildkraut
Old Message in a New Bottle: Taking Gang Rivalries Online Through Rap Battle Music Videos on YouTube
by
Joseph D. Johnson
and
Natalie Schell-Busey
Homeland Security in the Post-9/11 Era: Forced Compliance Along the Northern Border
by
Nancy E. Marion
and
Ronald Gelleny
When the Watchers Are Watched: An Interpretive Phenomenological Analysis of Body-Worn Cameras
by
David A. Makin
[Letter from Book Review Editor]
by
Kevin F. Steinmetz
Book Review | The Insane Chicago Way: The Daring Plan by Chicago Gangs to Create a Spanish Mafia
by
Thomas Barker
Book Review | Qualitative Research in Criminology
by
Carl Root
ISSN 2766-6972
