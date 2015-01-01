Skip to main content
2015 | Volume 3, Issue 2
Editorial Introduction
by
Willard Oliver
Exploring Police Legitimacy Perceptions Among Arab and Chaldean Business Owners in Detroit
by
Vaughn J. Crichlow
and
Edmund F. McGarrell
Racially Neutral Policing?: Puerto Rican and Mexican Young Adults’ Experiences with Order Maintenance Strategies
by
Claudio G. Vera Sanchez
and
Jacinta M. Gau
Variations in Patrol Officers’ Concerns About Racial Profiling Across Communal Contexts
by
Paul Reck
“Age is Just a Number in Here”: A Qualitative Study of Adulthood in a Women’s Prison
by
Janani Umamaheswar
Book Review | Cultures of Desistance: Rehabilitation, Reintegration, and Ethnic Minorities
by
Whitney Threadcraft-Walker
Book Review | Escape to Prison: Penal Tourism and the Pull of Punishment
by
Lindsey L. Upton
Historical Book Review | The Jack-Roller: A Delinquent Boy's Own Story
by
Richard Tewskbury
Click
here
to see this issue as originally published at
JQCJC
.org.
