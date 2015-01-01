Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
What, How, Who
caret-down
Under Review/Pre-Pub
2015 | Volume 3, Issue 1
Editorial Introduction
by
Willard Oliver
From Burlesque to Grand Theft Auto: A Historical Analysis of the Treatment of the Media-Crime Relationship in Criminology Texts
by
Lisa A. Kort-Butler
and
Michael Killingsworth
Becoming a Hacker: Demographic Characteristics and Developmental Factors
by
Kevin F. Steinmetz
“Were You Drunk at the Time?”: The Influence of Parole Boards on Accounts and Neutralization Techniques in State Parole Hearings
by
Danielle Lavin-Loucks
and
Kristine Levan
Summer Cop: A Qualitative Study of Summer Police Officers
by
Brad Campbell
Book Review | Battered Women Doing Time: Injustice in the Criminal Justice System
by
Cortney A. Franklin
Book Review | On the Run: Fugitive Life in an American City
by
Dzhamilia Makashova
Book Review | Leaving Prostitution: Getting Out and Staying Out of Sex Work
by
Melisa M. Jaris
Book Review | Mean Lives, Mean Laws: Oklahoma’s Women Prisoners
by
Melisa M. Jaris
Book Review | Comic Book Crime: Truth, Justice, and the American Way
by
Jordan E. Mazurek
Historical Book Review | The Professional Thief
by
Jurg Gerber
Previous Issue
|
Next Issue
Click
here
to see this issue as originally published at
JQCJC
.org.
ISSN 2766-6972
RSS
Legal
Published with